Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said in a statement Monday that Republicans should oppose any funding bill that fails to address President Joe Biden’s crises, such as inflation, open borders, and the soaring debt.

“The border crisis, the inflation crisis, the supply chain crisis and the government debt crisis—each of the crises facing our nation today can be traced back to specific policies pursued by Democrats. We can’t give Biden a green light to continue on this destructive path,” Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), said as the House will likely vote by the end of the week.

The Hoosier conservative contended that voting for a continuing resolution (CR) to extend government funding would only continue to further the Biden agenda.

“Republicans should stand up for working American families and oppose any funding bills that don’t include measures to reverse these man-made crises,” Banks remarked “A vote on the continuing resolution is a vote for the Biden agenda.”

Congress faces increasing government deadlines ahead of the new year.

Biden’s Democrat-led majority must pass a government funding bill, a bill to address the debt ceiling, pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), pass the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better, among other issues.

The must-pass items such as passing a CR before the December 3 deadline and the government funding bill could likely stall momentum for the Build Back Better Act, which passed through the House recently.

House Democrats will likely pass legislation to fund the government through late January, potentially January 21 or 28.

Banks has also slammed the Democrats for passing the Build Back Better Act.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.