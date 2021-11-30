Non-Citizens Could Decide Local Elections in NYC Under Democrat Plan

A Democrat plan to give non-citizens the right to vote in New York City local elections has the potential to dilute hundreds of thousands of American citizen votes while ensuring that foreign nationals decide such elections.

As Breitbart News has reported, the New York City Council is expected to vote on the plan at a December 9 meeting.

A total of 34 Democrats on the council’s 51-member panel are backing the plan, which would provide more than 800,000 non-citizens on green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in city elections so long as they have resided in New York City for at least 30 consecutive days.

In an editorial, the Wall Street Journal noted that due to the sheer size of the city’s 3.1 million-strong foreign-born population, they could be the deciding factor in a multitude of razor-thin margin local elections that are often won by less than 10,000 votes.

“Mayor-elect Eric Adams won the ranked-choice Democratic primary in June by 7,197 votes, so 800,000 noncitizens could be decisive,” the Journal‘s editorial board wrote.

Even in general elections, the plan is likely to significantly boost Democrat candidates against their Republican counterparts. In this month’s mayoral election, Republican Curtis Sliwa lost to Adams by less than 400,000 votes.

In the 2017 mayoral election, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) won re-election against then-Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis by about 423,000 votes — nearly half the non-citizen population that would gain the right to vote under the Democrats’ plan.

On Monday, New York City Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz, a lifelong Democrat representing the Bronx, blasted the plan as an effort that will dilute the votes of American citizens while allowing foreign nationals connected to the global financial system, but who live in Manhattan, to decide local elections.

“This is a dangerous and misguided effort being made by some elected officials to overlook the law which offers citizens – not noncitizens – in New York City, the right to vote,” Diaz said in a statement.

“… New York City, which is home to both the United Nations and Wall Street could easily be taken over by any group of noncitizens who live here for 30 days and vote for the leader of their choice,” he continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.