Democrats on the New York City Council are preparing to give voting rights in local elections to nearly one million non-citizens across the city.

According to the New York Times, 34 Democrats on the city council’s 51-member panel have joined forces to deliver a veto-proof majority that will provide more than 800,000 non-citizens on green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in city elections so long as they have resided in New York City for at least 30 consecutive days.

The Democrats are looking to approve the measure on December 9.

“It’s important for the Democratic Party to look at New York City and see that when voting rights are being attacked, we are expanding voter participation,” Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D), who represents the Washington Heights neighborhood, told the Times.

If the legislation is approved, roughly 130,000 nationals from the Dominican Republic and about 120,000 Chinese nationals would be among the nearly one million non-citizens who would secure voting rights.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D) supports the legislation. Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has repeatedly suggested that the legislation will almost certainly be challenged in court for violating New York state law.

The legislation would be a boon for the city’s massive 3.1 million-strong foreign-born population, which makes up almost 40 percent of the city’s resident population, while diluting the municipal votes of millions of American citizens who live in the city.

