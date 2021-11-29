New York City Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz, a lifelong Democrat representing the Bronx, is warning against a plan by the city’s powerful Democrat political establishment to give voting rights in local elections to nearly a million non-citizens.

In a letter to constituents on Monday, Diaz slams a plan by 34 Democrat councilmembers on the city’s 51-member council to provide more than 800,000 non-citizens on green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in city elections so long as they have resided in New York City for at least 30 consecutive days.

Diaz suggests the plan, which he suspects will be challenged in court for violating New York state law, could be utilized by foreign nationals associated with the United Nations and Wall Street to enormously influence the city’s elections while diluting the votes of American citizens.

MY OPPOSITION TO THE NONCITIZENS TO VOTE https://t.co/dcWRjPpdao — Rev Ruben Diaz, Sr. (@revrubendiaz) November 29, 2021

“This is a dangerous and misguided effort being made by some elected officials to overlook the law which offers citizens – not noncitizens – in New York City, the right to vote,” Diaz writes:

You may already know that Mayor-Elect Eric Adams won the June 2021 Democratic Primary by only 7,197 votes. In the November 2021 General election, Adams received a total of 271,834 votes – a fraction of 800,000. [Emphasis added] You should know that if this City Council Intro 1867 passes, regardless of its actual legality, New York City, which is home to both the United Nations and Wall Street could easily be taken over by any group of noncitizens who live here for 30 days and vote for the leader of their choice. [Emphasis added] Why would we ever make ourselves vulnerable to this kind of possible threat? [Emphasis added]

Diaz calls the plan a “radical agenda” that will give “800,000 noncitizen voters with no comparable understanding of the history of this country and government … with nothing more than 30 days of residency here” the ability to “pick a name at the ballot box with no understanding of what that office is.” Diaz writes:

“Ladies and gentlemen I fully support our immigrant community, but I also respect our laws and cherish my privilege as an American citizen to vote,” Diaz writes. “I encourage all New Yorkers to pay close attention to what is going on here. I don’t believe that this proposal will hold up in court if it is passed by the City Council, so stay tuned.”

As Breitbart News reported last month, Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D) supports the legislation. Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has repeatedly suggested that the legislation will almost certainly be challenged in court for violating New York state law.

The legislation would be a boon for the city’s massive 3.1 million-strong foreign-born population, which makes up almost 40 percent of the city’s resident population, while diluting the municipal votes of millions of American citizens who live in the city.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.