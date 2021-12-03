’25th Amendment!’: Pundits React to Joe Biden’s Hoarse Voice, Tired Appearance

U.S. President Joe Biden coughs into his hand as he gives remarks on the November jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to the U.S. Labor Department, the economy added 210,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Pundits in the Twitter world reacted to President Biden’s hoarse voice and tired appearance during a speech about Friday’s poor jobs report.

During the speech, Biden said he was last tested for the coronavirus on Monday, the commander-in-chief lamenting that his grandson may have transferred a cold to him.

But before Biden excused his drowsy appearance and raspy, deep voice, Twitter users suggested the president was unfit for office. Some reacted by suggesting the 25th Amendment should be used to remove him from office because of ill health. Others commented on his lack of energy and demanded a transparent coronavirus test:

