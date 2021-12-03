’25th Amendment!’: Pundits React to Joe Biden’s Hoarse Voice, Tired Appearance

Pundits in the Twitter world reacted to President Biden’s hoarse voice and tired appearance during a speech about Friday’s poor jobs report.

During the speech, Biden said he was last tested for the coronavirus on Monday, the commander-in-chief lamenting that his grandson may have transferred a cold to him.

But before Biden excused his drowsy appearance and raspy, deep voice, Twitter users suggested the president was unfit for office. Some reacted by suggesting the 25th Amendment should be used to remove him from office because of ill health. Others commented on his lack of energy and demanded a transparent coronavirus test:

Is this the worst Biden has ever sounded? He looks horrible too. If this were Trump, CNN would be doing 25th Amendment segments for weeks. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 3, 2021

It's like they called in George Clooney for a voiceover. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2021

Biden sounds like a Rosland Capital commercial. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 3, 2021

Biden: "When my took office…" pic.twitter.com/Kg1Vk2ajRH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 3, 2021

This sounds like @nataliejohnsonn at Taste of the South the year she had smoked an entire pack of cigs the night before https://t.co/3SIGAMNCZh — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) December 3, 2021

Doocy: Your voice sounds a little different, are you ok? Biden: I’m ok. I have a [COVID] test every day … it’s just a cold. pic.twitter.com/pAvXvQL44M — The Recount (@therecount) December 3, 2021

Joe Biden blamed his 1.5 year old grandson for giving him a cold. I think that would be Hunter’s son Beau Biden who was born in the Spring of 2020 pic.twitter.com/UVzn6nSdoJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 3, 2021

Where are the test results? If this was Trump, the media would be demanding that he take a test on live television and that the results be shown on live television. https://t.co/YdEtqDUUbw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 3, 2021

The good news about Biden’s stumbles, Democrats are losing voters, and they’re trying to explain why. — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 3, 2021

Pres. Biden, sounding hoarse, says he tests daily for Covid and remains negative but caught a cold from his 1.5yo grandson pic.twitter.com/MEUPSLWI1g — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) December 3, 2021

