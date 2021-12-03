The White House on Friday removed stockings of President Joe Biden’s grandchildren from the fireplace in the State Dining room for a speech on the economy.

Earlier in the week, First Lady Jill Biden unveiled her Christmas decorations of the State Dining room fireplace with stockings for six of their grandchildren at the White House as part of the Bidens’ “Gift of Family” theme.

There were stockings for Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 21, Maisy, 20, Natalie, 17, Robert Hunter Biden II, 15, and Beau, 1.

But online observers soon noted there was no stocking for Biden’s son Hunter’s three-year-old daughter born out of wedlock to a stripper.

It is unclear why the White House removed the stockings from the fireplace for Biden’s Friday speech on the jobs numbers.

Hunter previously denied being the father of the girl, claiming he had “no recollection” of meeting the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

A DNA test established Hunter as the father in 2019 and the woman filed suit for paternity and child support.