Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump appointee Jim Bognet told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday this weekend that his opponent, Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D-PA), has been “complicit” and an “accessory” in passing radical leftist agenda items from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Bognet said Cartwright has allowed the Biden-Pelosi agenda to pass through Congress and has been a helping hand in doing it. Cartwright has voted with Pelosi 99 percent of the time, helping her pass the Democrats’ partisan items such as the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $1.75 trillion reconciliation infrastructure bill. It was revealed last month that the reconciliation bill would add three-quarters of a billion dollars to the American deficit over five years.

The Pennsylvania Republican said that Cartwright and Biden were a helping hand in the UPS layoffs, which affected hundreds of families, including those laid off from Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Bognet has also called for UPS to reverse its decision to cut jobs, especially during the holiday season, and rehire the people. Bognet assessed that Democrats “don’t care about America’s hard-working workers.”

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and their lapdog Matt Cartwright have abandoned America’s working class. Let’s take back America for the working people of Northeast Pennsylvania and across the country! https://t.co/qPdudqeVsx — Jim Bognet (@Bognet4congress) December 3, 2021

As Americans suffer from the rising prices of gas, food, and all other living expenses, Bognet said that Biden and Cartwright are both “accessories” in the crime. “They’ve created the environment where gas prices have gone up high over a dollar a gallon. They’ve made it harder on UPS and made it harder for them to afford to hire more workers.”

“The policies that Cartwright and Biden are pushing are complete rollbacks of the Trump economic agenda, which lead to unrivaled prosperity,” Bognet further explained. “So what can we expect in a Biden-Cartwright-Pelosi administration? Mass layoffs, high gas prices, high home heating oil prices, economic misery, and let me tell you something about Scranton, PA. People want to work in Scranton. They want the dignity of a job.”

The Republican said that there would be senior citizens freezing to death this winter since the cost of heating your home will cost an extra thousand to two thousand dollars this year due to the policies passed in Congress by the Democrats with the help of Cartwright.

“Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright are making it harder for American businesses to survive. They’re making it harder for us to hire people that have had their lives destroyed by COVID. And I just think it’s almost treasonous. It’s disgusting,” he said, also calling Cartwright and his wife corrupt. He explained that Cartwright’s wife “runs the biggest law firm suing trucking companies for accidents,” which has made him tens of millions of dollars in the process.

Bognet is looking forward to the midterms in 2022 and said the county is now closer to next year’s election than the last one that gave the county Biden. “I think Joe Biden’s gonna lead to an era of conservative governance like we haven’t seen since the 80s. Because people realize they were lied to by the medical establishment. They were lied to by the media. They were literally conned by the corporate media into believing that Joe Biden was some kind of moderate. Joe Biden is probably the most liberal president I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m 100 percent sure that we are going to see a renaissance of return to constitutional government. But we have one year to make that fight to make sure in 2022 we take back the House and Senate and get ready in 2024 to return to American first principles in office,” Bognet said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.