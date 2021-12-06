Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg endorsed Gino Campana on Monday, contending that the Colorado Senate Republican candidate will “bring true, proven leadership to Washington.”

Kellogg, who served as an assistant to former President Donald Trump and National Security Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence, said:

I am pleased to endorse Gino Campana for the United States Senate from the great state of Colorado. I was privileged to work alongside members of his family in the Trump White House. I also know the Centennial State well through my days in the military and in following my brother as he played for the Denver Broncos. [Emphasis added] I have been honored to serve our great Nation both in the US military and four years as an Assistant to the President in the White House as the National Security Advisor to the Vice President. I know leadership and I know what it takes to continue to make America great. Gino has it. He will be a great United States Senator. He is a leader, an entrepreneur and someone who has lived the American dream. [Emphasis added] I have watched President Biden’s poor national security decisions impact our Nation, especially the debacle in Afghanistan. He is supported every step of the way by Senator’s like Michael Bennet. It is time for a change, and Gino can bring it. He will bring true, proven leadership to Washington and will fight for what is right for Coloradans. Colorado deserves this, and so does America. [Emphasis added]

Campana hopes to defeat Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in the 2022 midterm elections. Campana has served on the Fort Collins, Colorado, city council and was Larimer County, Colorado, GOP chair. Notably, Campana was nominated by Trump to serve on the Public Buildings Reform Board where he helped cut government waste.

“I am hard pressed to find someone more patriotic and respected than General Kellogg. To receive General Kellogg’s vote of confidence, I am invigorated more than ever to take on this fight — Colorado deserves change,” Gino Campana in a statement. “I will win the primary, defeat Michael Bennet, and give every Coloradan a chance to achieve the American Dream!”

Kellogg joins David Bernhard, former Interior Secretary, and Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, former Homeland Security Advisor, as the third former member of the Trump administration to endorse Campana in the last three weeks.

Campana joined Breitbart News Saturday in October to discuss why he is running for the U.S. Senate in Colorado.

“My parents are immigrants. Let’s have a pathway for people to immigrate here legally,” he said. “They have taken the American dream and turned it into a socialist nightmare.”

Campana also criticized his opponent, Sen. Bennett, for being “hand-picked by the liberal bureaucrats of Washington in an appointment process for the liberal bureaucrats in Washington.”

“His voting record is aligned with Bernie Sanders 95 percent of the time.” Campana said, “I will fight for the American dream and I will represent Colorado values.”