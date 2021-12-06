Officials Push Vaccines on 5-11 Year Olds, 0.00%-0.03% Coronavirus Cases in Children Fatal

Officials are increasingly pushing coronavirus vaccines on 5-11-year olds, despite the fact that hospitalizations and mortality rates among children are extremely low, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced a new set of vaccine mandates, extending to both the private sector as well as children. Beginning December 14, children ages 5-11 will be included in the city’s Key to NYC vaccine passport program, which requires certain businesses — indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues — to discriminate against unvaccinated individuals.

“We need to see kids getting vaccinated in that age group. Parents, we need you to step up for the good of your children, your family, all of us. Go get your child vaccinated. So we’re going to include them in the Key to NYC Pass,” he announced.

Last week, public health officials made a similar call, urging parents to get their children vaccinated with the rise of the Omicron variant. However, Dr. Antony Fauci admitted they did not yet have data showing vaccines to be effective against the variant.

“Vaccines clearly remain our most important tool, and the doctors’ message is crystal clear: If you are fully vaccinated before June, it’s time for you to go get your booster. If you’re unvaccinated, go get your first shot today,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Friday.

“And if your kids are five years or older and not yet vaccinated, get them the protection of the vaccine as well,” he urged.

However, despite the widespread push from Biden administration officials and blue state leaders, data shows the virus does not carry a significant risk among children.

According to AAP data, last updated on Thanksgiving, children represent 17 percent of all coronavirus cases, and very few of those cases end up hospitalized.

In the 24 states, plus New York City, reporting, less than two percent — 0.1 percent- 1.9 percent, specifically — of all child coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization. Further, in 45 states reporting, as well as New York City, Guam, and Puerto Rico, children comprised “0.00%-0.24% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 6 states reported zero child deaths.”

“​In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death,” according to the AAP.

De Blasio issued an ultimatum to parents on Monday.

“This is something that is going to keep kids safe and families safe. Go get your child vaccinated. As long as they’ve gotten that first dose by December 14, they can continue to participate [in] indoor dining, entertainment, all these great things,” he said.