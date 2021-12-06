Retiring Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) called Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) an “insensitive a**hole” for tweeting a family photo in which everyone was holding a gun and asking Santa to bring more ammo.

Massie tweeted Saturday:

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

Yarmuth responded by tweeting, “I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive a**hole.”

Lex18 notes that Yarmuth is retiring in 2022.

The Hill reports that gun control activist and Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg also criticized Massie’s photo, tweeting, “Since we are sharing family photos, here are mine”:

.@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting. The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2021

Guttenberg wrote, “One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.”

Guttenberg also noted that “the Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like [Massie’s] as well.”

