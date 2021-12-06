Retiring Democrat John Yarmuth Calls Thomas Massie ‘A**hole’ for Posting Photo with Guns

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), Chairman of the House Budget Committee, listens during a virtual markup in his office on Capitol Hill on September 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House Budget Committee is expected to advance Democrats $3.5 trillion social spending plan during a rare …
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Retiring Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) called Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) an “insensitive a**hole” for tweeting a family photo in which everyone was holding a gun and asking Santa to bring more ammo.

Massie tweeted Saturday:

Yarmuth responded by tweeting, “I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive a**hole.”

Lex18 notes that Yarmuth is retiring in 2022.

The Hill reports that gun control activist and Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg also criticized Massie’s photo, tweeting, “Since we are sharing family photos, here are mine”:

Guttenberg wrote, “One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.”

Guttenberg also noted that “the Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like [Massie’s] as well.”

