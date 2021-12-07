Mitch McConnell Teases Fast-Track Debt Ceiling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has pitched Republicans to back a measure to allow Democrats to fast-track approval of legislation to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

McConnell has urged Republicans to back a method to allow Democrats to quickly raise the debt ceiling ahead of the December 15 deadline.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD), a top McConnell ally, said, “I know we’ve got to raise the debt limit. And I have no intention of voting to raise the debt limit, if we enable or allow a process that enables the Democrats to do it? Again, I’m going to wait and see what the leader has to say.”

McConnel had previously urged Democrats to raise the debt ceiling via the reconciliation process, or through the Democrats’ $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act. Now, the Republican Minority Leader wants to allow Democrats to have a simplified method to address the debt ceiling.

Republicans already panned McConnell’s previous strategy to attach a debt ceiling provision to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

McConnell’s new strategy would involve passing a joint resolution setting up a 51-vote majority to pass a provision addressing the debt ceiling.

McConnell’s latest gambit appears to have the support of Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Thune, and Roger Wicker (R-MS); at least 10 Republicans would be needed to pass the joint resolution to set up the debt ceiling vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that they have made “good progress” on their on talks Tuesday morning.

“I’m optimistic that we will be able to prevent the awful prospect of the U.S. defaulting. I continue to thank all of my colleagues for cooperating in good faith,” Schumer said.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said, “They control the agenda in the Senate. There’s no reason for us to try and facilitate anything for them again. I can be pretty pragmatic. But this one?”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said, “I like them having to use the reconciliation process. And to the degree we could help facilitate that a little easier, I’m fine with. I’m a little less enthused about” the other fast-track options.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.