Democrats in the House and Senate are in trouble moving into an election year as registered voters say Republicans are better equipped to handle the economy, inflation, and the border, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll.

Forty-six percent of the poll’s respondents said that Republicans are better for rebuilding the economy. In comparison, only 35 percent said Democrats are, and nine percent said they view the parties as equal on this issue. Eight percent said neither party could handle rebuilding the economy.

The poll also found that 44 percent of the respondents believe Republicans would be better at getting inflation under control. In comparison, only 26 percent believe the Democrats would get inflation under control, and eight percent said they view the parties as equal on this issue. Seventeen percent said neither party could handle getting inflation under control.

This comes at a time when the Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — which was signed into law by President Joe Biden — and the House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, also known as the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill, which was passed on a near party-line vote with one Democrat defector.

The bill was considered the “marquee legislation” for Biden’s legislative agenda, in addition to adding three-quarters of a trillion dollars to the American deficit over five years.

Regarding securing the border, 52 percent of the respondents said that Republicans are the best to handle the issue. In comparison, only 16 percent said Democrats are, and nine percent said they view the parties as equal on this issue. There were also 19 percent who said neither party was fit to secure the border.

Additionally, Biden’s “marquee legislation” would grant amnesty to over six million illegal immigrants, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

“Approximately 6.5 million noncitizens who live in the U.S. largely as a result of illegally crossing the southern border before January 2011 would be granted parole and immediately go from being unlawfully present to lawfully present,” the Washington Examiner said of the CBO report.

Also, 63 percent of the respondents said that the country is headed down the wrong track, while only 27 percent believe the county is on the right track. Ten percent either did not know or refused to answer.

The WSJ poll was conducted between ALG Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. The two firms surveyed 1,500 registered voters from November 16 to 22. The margin of error given for the full sample was +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.