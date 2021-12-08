Five people were wounded and two others killed during Tuesday night shootings in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the first fatal shooting occurred in “the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street” about 7 p.m. and the second occurred in “the 2000 block of East Stella Street” just after 8 p.m.

In the first fatal shooting a male was shot in the face and numerous other times in his body. In the second, a 23-year-old man “was shot four times in the head.”

NBC Philadelphia notes three people were shot and wounded “inside Ralph’s Bleigh Street Pub on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue” about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting came on the heels of an argument inside the establishment.

On November 29, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Mayor Kenney’s Philadelphia had broken a three decade old record for homicides this year. The record of 500 homicides in a year was set in 1990, but 6 ABC pointed out that Philadelphia reached 501 murders for 2021 on Friday, November 26.

