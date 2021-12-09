D.C. Woman Found Dead After Calling Police Twice to Report Stalker

A woman who called police twice on December 3, 2021, to report a stalker near her Washington, DC, house–who was allegedly trying to break-in to her house–and she was found dead hours after the calls were placed.

WUSA9 reports that Southwest D.C. resident Sylvia Matthews called police around 7:30 a.m. and again at 8:44 a.m. to report former prison inmate Michael Garrett was

During the first call Matthews alleged Garrett was trying to break into her car and enter her house. Police responded but did not find Garrett.

During the second call, Matthews told police Garrett was back and that he was on a phone call with her. Police came, grabbed Matthew’s phone and told Garrett to leave her alone.

At 11:20 a.m. witnesses reported seeing Garrett allegedly trying to break into Matthew’s home. Police responded for a third time that morning and found Matthews deceased in her basement.

Newsweek observed a WBNS report which noted Garrett “was charged with stalking and breaking into [Matthews’] home in January 1999.” He then served “more than 20 years behind bars.”

WUSA9 pointed out pointed out that Garrett was released in March 2021, which was two years early. His was released by D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Okun in light of COVID breakouts in the D.C. jail. Okun is an Obama appointee.