Poll: Half of Those Unwilling to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine Cite Concern over Side Effects

Half of American voters who are unwilling to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus directly cite concern over side effects, a Harvard/Harris Poll released this week found.

The survey, taken November 30-December 2, 2021, among 1,989 registered voters, found 67 percent indicating that they have been vaccinated, with another 13 percent saying they intend to get the jab. One-fifth of Americans, 21 percent, say they “will not get the vaccine.” Notably, that is the answer for 30 percent of 18-24 year olds.

The survey then asked respondents, “Why are you not willing to take the vaccine? Please select all that apply.”

Half said they are “concerned about side effects,” while 41 percent said they “don’t think it’s effective.” Another 23 percent said they are not worried about the virus, followed by 14 percent who say they have already recovered from the virus. Another 13 percent cited both religious objections as well as health concerns, and 11 percent said “it should go to other people.”

The survey comes as the Biden administration pushes not only vaccinations for children, but booster shots for those eligible to do so.

The president has come under fire in recent weeks after attempting to fore private employers to either mandate the vaccine or implement testing requirements via OSHA. That rule, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) predicted will ultimately fail, however, has been suspended due to ongoing litigation.

“My sense though is on how those mandates are working out, if you look at how it’s gone, the Sixth Circuit has OSHA consolidated –OSHA is done, okay,” he said this week. “You can take that to the bank. The Sixth Circuit is never going to uphold what OSHA did.”

Governor Ron DeSantis / Facebook

The same survey asked respondents if they believe the federal government “should be able to mandate vaccines or is that something that should be left up to individual choice?”

A majority, 52 percent, said it should be “left to individual choice.”