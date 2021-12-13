President Joe Biden continues to get poor ratings from the American people on his presidency, prompting the president to blame misinformation and coronavirus anxiety.

A CNBC poll released Friday showed Biden with only a 41 percent approval rating with Americans giving him only a 46 percent approval rating on handling the coronavirus, and only 37 percent approving of his handling of the economy.

Biden laughed off his poor approval numbers during a virtual appearance with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, joking that he did not even look at them anymore.

But he ultimately blamed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for making people upset with his job performance.

“Look people are afraid. People are worried. And people are getting so much inaccurate information,” he said, talking about the economy. “They’re being told that Armageddon is on the way.”

He also spoke about Americans experiencing fear about their family members contracting coronavirus.

“They don’t know what to do about it. There’s a lot of anxiety,” he said.

Many Democrats are concerned Biden’s sinking polling numbers “will lead to a thrashing at the ballot box.” https://t.co/SMjvRHtDOg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2021

Biden said he would continue trying to make life better in the United States, although he acknowledged that people were personally experiencing inflation at the gas pump and in the grocery store.

“My job is to be straightforward, shoot from the shoulder, let people know exactly what the truth is. And layout how I’m going to try and make life better for them,” he said.

The White House claimed Friday Biden’s numbers on the economy were so bad because of the “psychology” that came with the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we’re seeing in our data is people’s psychology on the economy, on how they’re experiencing things in the country right now is related to COVID,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said to reporters during the daily briefing.