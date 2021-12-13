A gunman opened fire on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame as a group of Vicente Fernandez fans gathered to mourn his death Sunday night.

The crowd heard the shots then spotted the spotted the alleged shooter, who had his arm extended out an apartment window while holding a handgun, the Daily Mail noted.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

#video Witnesses capture the gunfire as bullets erupt across the street from #VicenteFernadez memorial in #Hollywood .

One suspect in custody.

Thankfully no one was injured.

11pm @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/pbjSU1pfFZ — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) December 13, 2021

LAPD stormed the apartment building from which the shots were fired and a suspect was arrested, the Daily News noted.

The section of Hollywood Blvd. where the shots were fired was temporarily shut down, but the crowd remained and gathered on the sidewalk again once it reopened.

Not even a shooter can stop #VicenteFernadez fans from returning to his #Hollywood star and continue memorializing him. This is the scene from #Sky9 of fans after Hollywood Bl. was reopened moments ago. Shooter in custody pic.twitter.com/jyv4yXBNyw — JRod (@AssignEditorGuy) December 13, 2021

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, gun registration requirements, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a limit on the number of a guns a law-abiding citizen can buy during a given month, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a ban on campus carry, a ban on K-12 teachers carrying guns for classroom defense, a ban on open carry, and numerous other gun controls.

The state also requires would-be purchasers of ammunition to pass a background check before acquiring bullets.

