President Joe Biden is scheduled to host a Holiday party on Tuesday at the White House, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The party will be for the Democratic National Committee as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to attend and deliver remarks even as victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre wait for a visit from either.

All guests are required to be vaccinated, according to a copy of the invitation sent to donors and Democrat officials.

NEW: Invites have gone out to donors for an *in person* cocktail reception with President Biden, VP Kamala Harris and spouses on 12/14 in downtown DC. Invite came from the DNC. pic.twitter.com/BgnSn07NoF — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 8, 2021

The president and his administration continue warning Americans about the spread of the omicron variant of the virus, urging vaccines and mask-wearing to help stop the spread of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control advised Americans in a December 2021 update to “avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces” during the holiday season and “wear a mask in public indoor settings.”

Biden’s staff still requires public officials, visitors, and journalists to wear masks in the White House as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

The invitation for the party promises guests the White House will follow “the most up-to-date CDC guidelines” but it is unclear whether guests will be required to wear masks.