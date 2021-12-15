Poll: Self-Identified Democrats Move Away from Radical Party Platform

Self-identified Democrats are moving away from the radical Democrat platform, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

While Democrat leaders fight to pass the most radical spending package since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society in the 1960s, voters are removing themselves from the Democrat party and aligning themselves instead with Republicans or independents.

The poll showed 40 percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats, but only 23 percent identified themselves close to the modern Democrat party, a 17 point differential.

Fifty-one percent of respondents more closely identified with independents, and 26 percent more closely identified as Republicans, three percent more than Democrats.

The move away from the Democrat platform bares itself out in generic ballot polling.

"Americans don't seem to like the idea of another term for President Joe Biden, according to a Morning Consult / @politico poll released Wednesday, with more voters saying they'd like to see former President Donald Trump run in 2024 than Biden." https://t.co/e3zX4d89CI — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 15, 2021

According to CNBC, 44 percent of Americans favored Republicans on a generic ballot. Only 34 percent chose Democrats. The CNBC poll represents Republicans’ greatest lead over Democrats since 2014.

The Democrat party has likely suffered from President Biden’s policy decisions, which have led to 40 year-high inflation, supply chain woes, southern border crisis, stunted American energy, and the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Yet Biden is also planning to pass a reconciliation package that will cost the nation $4.9 trillion in scope, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The CBO scoring takes into account costly measures within the package that may not sunset for ten years, such as child tax credits, child care provisions, SALT deduction, and health insurance subsidies.

The White House claimed Tuesday the CBO score is “fake.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who requested the CBO score, told reporters it is difficult to take away an expansion of welfare provisions once they are doled out.

“If you believe these programs will go away in one, two, or three years, you shouldn’t have a driver’s license,” Graham said. “Build Back Better is a spending orgy.”