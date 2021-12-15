Report: Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez Fractures Shoulder Rushing to Vote

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, fractured his shoulder while rushing to the U.S. Senate floor to vote Tuesday, according to a report.

Menendez’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing ended and he needed to vote in the Senate.

Rushing to the subway, he slipped on the floor en route to the Capitol from the hearing. As a result, he fractured and dislocated his right shoulder, the one he uses to write, NJ.com reported. Menendez said he is “expected to be on the injury list for at least six weeks and might need surgery.”

In pain with his arm in a sling, the senator made the vote and stayed for the rest of the votes, the report added. He told reporters that negotiations regarding the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction were ongoing.

Menendez slips, fractures shoulder in rush to get to U.S. Senate floor for vote https://t.co/Dqg8R9Iflo pic.twitter.com/POEKp1utkS — njdotcom (@njdotcom) December 15, 2021

“It’s called being too responsible, all to get to the vote and to get to another hearing,” Menendez said about rushing to the Capitol to make the votes. “The hearings will always be there and the votes will always be there. Good lesson.”

“I’m going to survive and I’m one tough son of a bitch, so this too will pass,” he added.

One of the votes passed on Tuesday, with solely Democrat voters on a 50-49 margin — including Menendez — increasing the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. In turn, this pushes the debt ceiling past the 2022 midterm elections next year.

“The measure moves to the House, where it is quickly expected to pass and get sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. The federal government may face a default on its debt if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by December 15,” Breitbart News reported.

