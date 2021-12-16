Kamala Harris Has ‘Never Talked About’ 2024 Campaign Plans with Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris has “never talked about” 2024 presidential campaign plans with President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

While Biden is 79-years-old and would be 82 upon launching a 2024 campaign, Harris emphatically said she has not discussed Biden’s reelection ambitions.

“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Harris claimed.

When Harris was pressed on whether she would attempt to run again in 2024 after quickly dropping out of the Democrat primary in 2020 with little support, Harris said she has not contemplated another bid.

“I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it,” Harris doubled down.

Harris’s approval rating is among the worst vice presidential approval ratings in history. The poor polling is likely a reflection of failing to manage Biden’s designated responsibilities.

Biden gave Harris the responsibility of securing the southern border in March. But illegal immigration has only increased under Harris’s crisis management.

WAPO: Border arrests ticked up 5 percent in November, first increase since summer

"CBP made more than 173,600 arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border in November, a more than 5 percent increase from the month before and the largest influx for that month in years"https://t.co/egewZJxN1m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2021

Harris was also tasked with destroying federal election integrity laws, though Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) position on protecting the bipartisan filibuster has blocked Harris’s chance to eradicate state protections.

If the Senate can bend the filibuster rules to raise the debt ceiling, then they can do it again to save our democracy. No more excuses. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) December 16, 2021

Despite Harris’s failures, CNN and the New York Times have promoted the vice president as a top contender for 2024 due to Biden’s “age” and unpopularity.

“On top of concerns about Mr. Biden’s age and present unpopularity, there is an overarching fear among Democrats of the possibility of a Trump comeback — and a determination that the party must run a strong candidate to head it off,” the Times wrote.

The establishment media’s prediction of Harris campaigning against former President Trump may come to fruition. Harvard polling revealed last week suggested Trump holds a nine point lead over Harris (50 percent to 41 percent).

