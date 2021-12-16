President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to 40 percent, a Thursday Rasmussen poll revealed.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents disapproved of Biden’s job performance, an 18 percent difference.

The poll also revealed only 20 percent of Americans strongly approve of Biden’s job performance, while 48 percent strongly disapprove, marking a 28 percent deficit.

While Americans are struggling with 40-year-high inflation, coronavirus mandates, the open southern border, and supply chain crises, Biden’s polling numbers have worsened in the last seven days.

On December 9, Rasmussen marked those who strongly approve of Biden at 24 percent. Forty-six percent strongly disapproved, a 22 point difference.

Biden has publicly stated he no longer pays attention to how poorly he is performing in the eyes of voters.

On Friday’s The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Biden if he paid much “attention to approval ratings?”

“Well, not anymore,” Biden responded.

“People are getting so much inaccurate information, they’re being told that … Armageddon is on the way,” Biden added.

The “inaccurate information” became worse on December 17 when the Labor Department announced inflation reached a 40- year-high, increasing 6.8 percent from 2020, the quickest tempo since 1982 at 7.1 percent.

To that end, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School released a Wednesday study that indicated Americans will have to spend $3,500 more in 2021 to sustain their consumption of past years 2019 and 2020.

The study also revealed lower-income families will have to spend seven percent more money to maintain their previous consumption patterns, while higher-income families will only have to spend six percent more.

