Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd praised a Lakeland, Florida, man for shooting an alleged intruder Wednesday saying, “He shot him a lot.”

Steven Stillwell, 42, allegedly threw a flower pot through glass doors in hopes of gaining entry into the house, WFLA reported.

The Lakeland resident then shot Stillwell “three times.”

Stillwell was still alive when deputies arrived and is now hospitalized in stable condition.

Sheriff Judd responded to the incident by saying, “I’m proud of our homeowner for defending himself. It’s called a ‘Castle Doctrine.’ He has the right to protect himself and his home from unknown intruders,” WESH noted.

“I tell folks to get a gun, learn how to use it safely, and load it…You can dial 911 all day long, but when that guy’s coming through the back door on you, we can’t get there in time,” Judd added.

