Joe Biden Refers to Kamala Harris as ‘President’

President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” during a speech at South Carolina State University on Friday.

The president spoke about the importance of Historic Black Colleges and Universities, noting that Harris was a graduate of Howard University.

“Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard alum,” Biden said, without correcting himself.

Biden spoke at South Carolina State University’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony to recognize Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), crediting him for saving his presidential campaign.

The president spent a part of his speech accusing the United States of ongoing systemic racism against black people, including in the business, insurance, and housing sectors.

“There’s no difference between a black entrepreneur and a white entrepreneur in success, except the black entrepreneur usually doesn’t have a lawyer,” he said.

He also called for federal action to defend voting rights, noting that Harris was leading his administration’s response to the issue.

“We’re going to keep up the fight and we’re going to get it done,” he said.

Biden stumbled over his angry condemnation of the protests in Charlottesville four years ago, calling the city “Charleston” and “Charlotte” before finally getting the name right.

Biden again falsely condemned President Donald Trump for saying the neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and racist protesters in Charlottesville were “some very good people there.”

“Hell very good people. They’re racist. They’re fascist!” Biden yelled.

He warned the students that hate never went away, but always hid and waited for the majority to stop condemning it.

“We can’t give it any oxygen, we have to step on it. We have to respond to it. It’s not who we are,” he said.