Poll: 50 Point Drop for Biden Among Young People

President Joe Biden has experienced a tremendous drop in support among the younger demographic — those under the age of 30 — since taking office, a YouGov/Economist survey found.

According to the Economist’s analysis of the data, “Mr Biden’s failure to impress the young now threatens his presidency,” as he has lost significant support since January. Currently, just 29 percent of adults under the age of 30 approve of Biden’s job performance, while half disapprove.

“The net rating of -21 points is the worst for any age group,” the Economist found. However, his net approval is underwater with other age groups as well. Adults 65 and older give Biden an approval of -8, while those 45 to 64 give him -5. Adults 30 to 45 give Biden a negative rating in the double digits — -17.

Overall, Biden has experienced a -50 point drop-off in support among young Americans since taking office:

Here is my piece on our YouGov/Economist data showing a huge dropoff in support for Biden among young people. The decrease really is quite stunning: -50 points on net approval since January 26th (our first survey of his presidency).https://t.co/x5Ss0aB7sv — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) December 16, 2021

Per the Economist:

Why have the young turned on him? Many told YouGov that their biggest concerns were climate change and health care. Here the president has promised much but so far delivered little. Younger Americans also care more about civil rights and abortion​​—and may be energised by recent Supreme Court rulings on the latter. Others are angry about student-loan debt and Mr Biden’s unfulfilled promise to cancel at least $10,000 owed by every borrower.

Indeed, Biden has failed to act on several of the measures younger Americans prioritize on their list, including student loan relief. Biden is refusing to extend the forbearance period, which former President Trump started last year in the midst of coronavirus mandates and lockdowns.

As Breitbart News reported:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted last week that the president has no plans to extend student loan relief, which began under former President Trump last year due to the Chinese coronavirus and coinciding mandates and restrictions, compromising millions of Americans’ jobs and ability to earn a living. The forbearance period for student loans end January 31, 2022.