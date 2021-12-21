Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow spoke at Turning Point USA’s inaugural AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, where he said that “cultural Marxism is the greatest gift” to woke businesses and the elite, because it is used as a virtue signaling “hack” that allows companies to continue treating their employees badly, without being held accountable.

“Cultural Marxism is the greatest gift to the super elite left,” Marlow said Sunday while speaking on a panel alongside TPUSA founder Carlie Kirk and author and mathematician Dr. James Lindsay.

“These are people who have corporations, and they want to do international business — they want to operate unencumbered by the government or by the people. They don’t want to be accountable to anyone,” Marlow continued.

“And they’ve realized, they have a hack,” he added. “Instead of Amazon treating their warehouse workers well or Hollywood treating women well or Google treating black people well, all they have to do is post a black square on Instagram, and then, all of the sudden, they can do whatever horrible stuff they were going to do.”

Watch Below:

Marlow went on to say that these woke corporations are “not doing the hard work of actually trying to recruit people into their businesses to make it more diverse.”

“They’re not actually trying to have equitable distribution of wealth to the workers in the Amazon warehouse,” he said. “All they have to do is virtue signal by sending a check to to communist, Marxist Black Lives Matter, and they announce they’re the greatest people on the planet.”

“This is a trick, It is a hoax, and so many young people are getting hoaxed by it right now,” Marlow affirmed.

During the panel, Marlow also suggested that those seeking to hold woke corporations accountable should “boycott” them, as well as seek out alternative businesses.

“Other things you can do is boycott,” Marlow said. “This is not a tactic I would have recommended ten years ago, but I think if businesses are showing woke values, you should not support them. You should find alternatives.”

Watch Below:

“There are other brands out there,” the editor-in-chief continued. “And if you find that there is a brand that you think — even if it’s with a wink and a nod — does share some of your values, support that business.”

“Make sure they thrive,” he added. “Make sure you are supporting people who are trying to take on some of these woke corporations, not just with your minds and you voice, but also with your dollars.”

Kirk then mentioned 2ndVote.com, an organization focused on exposing corporations that fund left-wing advocacy, and scores companies based on their direct and indirect donations, states policies, lobbying activists, and more.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.