Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the federally funded research and development center and NASA field center, announced on its LinkedIn page that “diversity, equity and diversion” are a priority for the workplace, including the importance of “allyship” for “underrepresented communities” and creating a “safe space for communities.”

JPL does some of the most difficult tasks in space exploration but on Earth it sees itself as a left-wing organization advancing a social justice ideology.

The LinkedIn page links to another post explaining JPL’s Employee Resource Groups. It said, in part:

The Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are a space for all employees to support our underrepresented communities at JPL. The ERGs nominate members from their groups to be featured in our heritage employee spotlights, which serve as a way for JPLers to learn more about each other and celebrate our diversity. This year, NEBULA (Native Engagement in Building a Unified Leadership Alliance), JPL’s Native American ERG, asked to recognize a member of the group without an Indigenous background who has been an extremely active and committed ally. NEBULA’s intention to nominate an ally for this series is to demonstrate that bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion into our workspaces and community is not just the work of underrepresented groups. Uplifting and creating space for all is the work of everyone. It is in this spirit that we want to share this employee profile as a year-end underscoring of the importance and weight that allyship has in our everyday lives. Meet Rhiannon (She/Her), Staff Assistant for Quality Assurance. Members of NEBULA wanted to recognize Rhiannon for her contributions and allyship to the community and voted to nominate her for recognition for Native American Heritage Month. She admits she was surprised about the nomination and came close to declining until NEBULA members reassured her the community was a place for everyone. They emphasized that as an ally, her contributions were significant and important in supporting Native voices at JPL.

“ERGs are so important because they provide a safe space for communities on Lab to bring their voices together,” Rhiannon said in the post.

“Rhiannon acknowledges that sometimes she struggles with paradigms she’s grown up with, and it’s an opportunity to challenge herself and grow,” the post said. “The members of NEBULA provide a safe space to ask questions and learn in a non-judgmental environment.”

“She is excited to continue learning with and building a culture of inclusivity at JPL,” the post concluded.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter