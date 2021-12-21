PBS Poll: Biden Approval Rating Lower with Hispanics than White People

President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics is now lower than with white citizens as independent voters continue to leave him.

According to the PBS/Marist poll, Biden’s approval among white Americans stands at 40 percent versus 33 percent of Hispanics, with a disapproval rating among white people at 56 percent versus Hispanics at 65 percent.

And for those asking… Hispanic n = 224 (sizable for a sub-sample)

Hispanic MoE = 7% 538 rates Marist with an A. If you look at their 2020 polling in FL, PA, and NC, they certainly skewed Dem. Their AZ poll was correct. Make of that what you will. pic.twitter.com/3HdeDdh8Jv — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 20, 2021

Democrats have been slowly losing among Hispanics since the 2020 election as the party moves further leftward on issues like abortion, transgender ideology, and a host of other issues.

As John Nolte reported, the poll also showed that the president’s approval rating among independents has cratered to just 41 percent among adults:

Biden’s disapproval rating has hit a clear majority of 55 percent, with 44 percent strongly disapproving of the objectively terrible job he’s doing. Since the beginning of his disastrous reign, Biden’s disapproval rating has jumped 20 points in this poll. In just one week, his disapproval rating jumped six points. That 55 percent disapproval number is a record high. Independents have soured entirely on Biden. According to the pollster, “Two-thirds of independent voters disapprove of Biden, including half who strongly disapprove.” Since taking office, that’s a 30-point jump in disapproval among independents. As of right now, only “29 percent of independents approve of his job performance.”

It should be noted that these approval ratings were taken before the president’s already unpopular Build Back Better agenda imploded with Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) “No” vote.

Surveying 1,400 adults, the poll was conducted between December 11 through December 13 by the Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour.

A recent I&I/TIPP poll also found that only 37 percent of Democrats want to see Biden run in 2024, while 16 percent chose Vice President Kamala Harris, and another 13 percent are still unsure.

“37 percent of independents say they are ‘not sure’ who they want to see run on the Democrat ticket, but only eight percent say it should be Biden,” Breitbart News reported.