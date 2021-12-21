Poll: Just 31 Percent of Voters Say Joe Biden Speaks for Them

Just 31 percent of likely voters believe President Joe Biden speaks for their political views, while 44 percent say Donald Trump represents them, a Tuesday Rasmussen poll indicated.

When the same question was asked about Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), only eight percent said he represents their political views.

McConnell has disappointed the GOP in recent months for allowing Democrats to pass an expensive “infrastructure” package, along with raising the debt ceiling after he promised he would not.

Trump insinuated Sunday that McConnell is more politically aligned with Biden than he is with the America First movement:

Look, Mitch McConnell, a disaster. The Republicans have to get a new leader. Mitch McConnell allowed this to happen. The un-frastructure bill, I call it un-frastructure, not infrastructure. It’s only 9% infrastructure.

That Trump speaks more for voters than the Washington establishment does is supported by December polling.

In a head-to-head matchup, 49 percent of voters said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 election if was held today. 41 percent backed Biden, a Monday Center for American Greatness poll revealed.

Voters’ preference for Trump over Biden comes as the coronavirus omicron variant has defied Biden’s promise to shut down the virus.

Biden largely campaigned on ending the pandemic and returning America to normal. But the omicron chaos has played a large part in destroying Biden’s positive poll numbers from the spring.

According to a December CNBC poll, only 46 percent approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, compared to 58 percent who disapproved.

In April, the same poll showed that 62 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s coronavirus response, while 28 percent said they did not.

Chuck Todd on Biden's new at home test policy: “This issue of having tests available to everybody who wants it has been a promise made, but not a promise kept.” pic.twitter.com/kQ01CWmJPu — The First (@TheFirstonTV) December 21, 2021

Overall, Biden’s approval rating is underwater 17 points. Thirty-six percent approve of Biden while 53 percent disapprove, according to a December Quinnipiac University poll.

Only 29 percent of registered voters believe Biden will run again in 2024. Sixty-four percent believe he will not, a Suffolk University/USA Today poll showed.

