President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.’s job approval numbers are underwater in 45 states and close to underwater in two overwhelmingly blue states, according to CIVIQS’s rolling job approval average.

More people disapprove of Biden’s job performance than approve in 45 states, according to the CIVIQS poll, which has covered the president’s job approval on a rolling basis since his inauguration. That leaves only five states where more approve than disapprove.

However, two of those five states that are overwhelmingly solid blue states — California and Rhode Island — showed the president’s approval numbers close to flipping, with only a two-point margin in each. Both states showed Biden at 46 percent job approval, with 44 percent disapproval, and both showed ten percent “neither approve nor disapprove.”

Overall, the eleven-month rolling average of Biden’s job approval is at 54 percent disapproval compared to only 37 percent approval, with nine percent expressing they “neither approve nor disapprove.” Biden’s net approval is at negative 17 percent.

Broken down by age groups, the 65-plus age range showed 53 percent disapprove of Biden’s job performance. The 35 to 49 age range showed 54 percent disapprove. The 18 to 34 and 50 to 64 age ranges showed 55 percent disapprove.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average is based on 142,054 responses recorded between January 20 and December 20. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states. These changes can happen either over time or rapidly.

Biden’s job approval has roughly stayed the same since last month. At the ten-month mark of the poll, Biden’s job approval was underwater in 45 states, with only five states showing a positive approval rating. Additionally, at the time, only California was close to flipping with 45 percent to 43 percent.

Overall the ten-month rolling average showed Biden with 54 percent disapproval and 37 percent approval, with nine percent expressing they “neither approve nor disapprove.” At that time, Biden’s net approval was negative 18 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.