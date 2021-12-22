Ted Cruz Floats 2024: Runner-Up ‘Almost Always the Next Nominee’

The 2024 election Republican primary could very well be a repeat of 2016, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) facing off against former President Donald Trump for the top slot.

Speaking with the Truth Gazette, Cruz said he has “absolutely” been considering a 2024 run, noting that the runner-up from the last round often gets the nomination.

“You know, I ran in 2016. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We had a very crowded field. We had 17 candidates in the race — a very strong field. And I ended up placing second” Cruz said.

“There’s a reason historically that the runner-up is almost always the next nominee,” Cruz continued. “And that’s been true going back to Nixon or Reagan or McCain or Romney that has played out repeatedly. You come in with just an enormous base of support.”

Indeed, the one wild card that could knock Cruz’s 2nd place momentum off is if former President Trump throws his hat in the ring for a potential rematch against the increasingly unpopular President Joe Biden. While the former president has not yet announced his candidacy, all signs indicate that he will run if the opportunity presents itself.

During an interview with Breitbart News in early December, the president said that people will be “extremely happy” with his 2024 decision:

I know you well, and Breitbart is terrific, and we have to stop them from doing what they’re doing with your advertisers, and all of these people play tough. They are a disgrace to our nation. But I’ll tell you what: I’ve known you and Breitbart right from the beginning, and you’ve been fantastic. I really believe you will be extremely happy.

While Trump and Cruz had a contentious battle over the nomination in 2016, with Cruz famously refusing his endorsement at the Republican National Convention — the warring pair eventually cozied up to each other as the president’s tenure matured. Cruz, for instance, signed a letter ahead of the 2020 election certification calling for an elector commission to investigate claims of election fraud.

“On January 6, it is incumbent on Congress to vote on whether to certify the 2020 election results. That vote is the lone constitutional power remaining to consider and force resolution of the multiple allegations of serious voter fraud,” the letter said.

As of now, former President Trump dominates the field of potential 2024 GOP candidates with 60 percent of likely Republican voters in support of him running again. Ted Cruz trails in fourth place behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence with just three percent support.