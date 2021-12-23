Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s vaccine mandate will disproportionately impact black residents, data indicated Thursday.

While District residents were notified Wednesday they will have to show proof of vaccination to enter indoor facilities starting January 15, only 46.5 percent of black residents are vaccinated.

Just 39.4 percent are fully vaccinated, according to District data.

Overall, district data shows 81.1 percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated. Just 66.1 percent are partially vaccinated.

Republican National Committee spokesman and director of Black media affairs Paris Dennard told Fox News that Bowser should be ashamed of herself for “penalizing hardworking black Americans”:

Democrats like Mayor Bowser and President Biden should be ashamed of themselves and their clearly discriminatory vaccine mandates that disproportionately penalize hardworking Black Americans who have the freedom to decide what is best for themselves and their families for personal, religious or medical reasons.

Bowser’s decision to implement mandates is the latest reaction to the omicron variant in a string of chaotic regressions during the Biden regime.

Heading into Christmas, testing kits have become in short supply, professional sports leagues have been postponing games, schools have closed early for Christmas break, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has marked the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for safety hazards.

