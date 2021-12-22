Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) will mandate patrons show proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues beginning January 15.

Nearly one year after the coronavirus vaccine was developed through Operation Warp Speed and approved for use, Bowser decided Wednesday to mandate vaccinations for patrons entering restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters, and museums, the Washington Post first reported.

The mandate’s particulars will be unveiled in January, but the mayor indicated the mandate will be enforced by businesses on patrons 12 years and older. Grocers and churches will be exempt:

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include a CDC-issued vaccination card, an immunization print out from the patient portal of a person’s vaccine or health care provider or through a COVID-19 verification app like VaxYes or CLEAR.

Bowser’s mandate follows New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago — all Democrat-controlled cities — forcing individuals to become vaccinated to enter certain private businesses.

The decision to implement mandates is the latest reaction to the omicron variant in a sting of chaotic regressions during the Biden administration.

In the last two weeks, sports leagues have been shutting down and postponing games, testing kits have become in short supply, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has flagged the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for safety hazards, and schools have closed early for Christmas break.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø