Watch: Jill Biden Features Masked Singing, Dancing Nurses in Pandemic White House Christmas Special

First Lady Jill Biden brought in a group of singing and dancing nurses to perform at her first Christmas special at the White House.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir emerged during the pandemic in 2020 as a group of singing and dancing nurses who tried to inspire hope through song.

Jill Biden praised the group as a “special group of nurses” for “bringing comfort and joy to all those around them” welcoming them to the White House to honor all of the front line workers serving during the pandemic.

All of the nurses were masked during their performances except for two of the lead singers.

The group sang a version of the song “Need a Little Christmas” in the East Room of the White House.

The event was filmed earlier this month at the White House and aired on PBS.

The choir took a masked photo with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House after their performance of the song “Need a Little Christmas,” aired live on PBS.

The choir group continues receiving commercial recognition during the pandemic as they got drafted to appear on America’s Got Talent’s 16th season, but failed to make it into the top five, despite making into the finals.

The First Lady filmed the Christmas special with performances from Camila Cabello, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, and Norah Jones, as well as a performance from Andrea Bocelli, and his daughter Virginia Bocelli.

The event was hosted by actress Jennifer Garner.