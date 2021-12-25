12 Shot Thursday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twelve people were shot, one of them fatally, Thursday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the fatality was a 58-year-old man discovered with fatal gunshot wounds around 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police found the man outside “in the 5500 block of South Emerald Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune notes that “gunfire erupted at one of the Chicago area’s most popular shopping malls” on Thursday as well.

Breitbart News explained that there were four injuries in the mall shooting, three of which resulted from bullets, and one was an ankle injury to someone attempting to escape.

Twenty-three people were shot during the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago and there have been more than 230 shootings on Chicago expressways this year.

Breitbart News observed that Chicago had surpassed 800 homicides for 2021 by mid-December. WBEZ put the exact figure at 812 homicides as of December 15, 2021.

