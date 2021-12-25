Poll: More Democrats Want Someone Other Than Biden in 2024

More Democrats would rather see someone other than President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee in 2024, according to a Yahoo News poll.

The survey shows that 41 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents would prefer someone other than Biden to be the nominee in 2024. Another 27 percent were unsure who they wanted to see as the nominee.

The survey revealed that only 32 percent of Democrats want to see Biden run for office again in the next presidential cycle.

Yahoo News polled 1,558 U.S. adults from December 9–13. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 2.7 percent.

2024 National Democratic Primary Poll: Joe Biden 34%

Someone else 40%@YouGovAmerica/@YahooNews ~ 527 RV ~ 12/9-12/13https://t.co/HFSBVLpDIm — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 24, 2021

Yahoo News conducted the poll just weeks before Biden told ABC News on Wednesday he intended to run for office again in 2024.

When asked about his intent to seek reelection, Biden said, “Yes, but look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then, in fact, I would run again.”

Biden’s statement on 2024 differed from that of his vice president, who recently told the Wall Street Journal that she and Biden have not talked about seeking reelection.

“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about reelection,” Kamala Harris said.

The Yahoo News poll also revealed that more Republicans would prefer to see former President Donald Trump as the 2024 nominee over any other potential candidate. Trump has the most support of any hypothetical Republican candidate, with 44 percent of Republicans wanting him as the nominee.

Biden also told ABC News that a rematch against Trump in 2024 would “increase the prospect” of running for reelection. However, if Trump and Biden go head-to-head once more, the outcome would likely be different than in 2020, according to a recent Center for American Greatness poll.

Pres. Biden to @DavidMuir on running for re-election and a possible rematch against Donald Trump: "Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running." https://t.co/TdWzae5hd3 pic.twitter.com/We8y9t0QG5 — ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2021

The poll showed Trump leads Biden by eight points, 49 to 41 percent, in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.