Lori Lightfoot Warns Unvaccinated Chicagoans in Video Wishing a ‘Joyous Kwanzaa’ to All

Hannah Bleau

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and her spouse Amy issued a warning to unvaccinated Chicagoans as part of a video wishing all a “joyous Kwanzaa” — a holiday created by black nationalists — while claiming the Marxist-rooted holiday’s principles “guide us to unity and cooperation.”

“Joyous Kwanza [sic], Chicago! Amy and I wish to extend a very beautiful and prosperous Kwanzaa to all of you celebrating this season,” Lightfoot said in a video alongside her spouse on Sunday.

“As you light the candles and gather in unity, we hope your holiday is filled with rejoicing and happiness,” Amy said, followed by the mayor who claimed Kwanzaa’s seven principles — the same principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army — “guide us to unity and cooperation as we work to uplift and protect our neighbors.” Those Marxist-rooted principles include ujima, which means “collective work and responsibility,” as well as ujamaa, which means “cooperative economics.”

During the video, Lightfoot dramatically pivoted into a lecture on getting vaccinated, urging people to maintain “COVID-19 safe celebrations” and touting vaccines as the “best way” to protect people from the virus.

“And that includes 5-11-year-olds, who are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine,” she continued, as Amy made it clear that only fully vaccinated individuals should gather with others who have been fully vaccinated “without restrictions.”

“May the light of peace bring happiness to your homes. We wish you the warmth and togetherness of Kwanzaa. Habari Gani, Chicago,” Lightfoot added:

 The Kwanzaa greeting generated a significant amount of mockery on social media.

“‘You must have a cultural revolution before the violent revolution.’ – Maulana Karenga, founder of Kwanzaa in 1966. Choose better heroes,” one user said

“How many people were shot this weekend?” another asked.

“Please tell me this is a joke,” another begged.

Lightfoot is hardly the only politician to wish people a Happy Kwanzaa while blatantly ignoring its black nationalist and Marxist roots, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris extended their warmest regards as well:

