Joe Biden Celebrates ‘Peace, Unity, and Joy’ of Kwanzaa in a Statement

President Joe Biden extended Kwanzaa greetings on Sunday to people celebrating the holiday.

“As we begin the seven days of Kwanzaa, Jill and I send our best wishes to everyone celebrating,” Biden wrote on social media. “May this time of reflection on the rich heritage of African American culture bring peace, unity, and joy.”

As we begin the seven days of Kwanzaa, Jill and I send our best wishes to everyone celebrating. May this time of reflection on the rich heritage of African American culture bring peace, unity, and joy. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2021

Black nationalist activists created and promoted the Kwanzaa holiday in the 1960s.

President Bill Clinton was the first American president to recognize the Kwanzaa holiday in a statement in 1997. Subsequent presidents have recognized Kwanzaa in official White House statements, including President Donald Trump.

Biden also extended well wishes for the holiday after he won the 2020 election.

Jill and I send our heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating Kwanzaa. We hope these days of reflection on the seven principles and the rich heritage of African-American culture bring peace, unity, and joy. Posted by Joe Biden on Saturday, December 26, 2020

“We hope these days of reflection on the seven principles and the rich heritage of African-American culture bring peace, unity, and joy,” he wrote.

In 2020, then-Vice President elect Kamala Harris also celebrated Kwanzaa in a special video posted on social media.