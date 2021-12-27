Several Senate Democrats extended Kwanzaa greetings on Sunday, the first day of the week-long post-Christmas holiday geared toward African Americans.

Both of Virginia’s Democrat senators expressed their Kwanzaa well wishes, and Sen. Tim Kaine, in particular, elaborated on how he believes the holiday’s seven principles are “especially meaningful” this year because they are being celebrated amid ongoing coronavirus challenges.

The 7 principles of Kwanzaa are especially meaningful this year as we continue to try to recover from this pandemic. Happy Kwanzaa to all those celebrating. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 26, 2021

Wishing a joyous Kwanzaa to all celebrating! I hope this holiday brings you and your family light and peace. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 26, 2021

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by black nationalist Maulana Karenga, an activist and professor who was convicted in 1971 of assaulting a woman and sentenced to prison. The woman had accused Karenga of beating and whipping her because, she said, Karenga thought she was trying to poison him, according to a report at the time by the Los Angeles Times.

Karenga is also known for having cofounded “US,” a black nationalist group that opposed the Black Panthers and had, at one point, violent encounters with them, as noted in Jacobin magazine.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported of Kwanzaa and Karenga’s activism, “Critics often describe Kwanzaa as a ‘fake’ holiday. Even some on the left have trouble with the holiday, noting Karenga’s past activities to oppose the Black Panther movement through a rival organization allegedly backed by the FBI.”

In New Jersey, Sen. Bob Menendez (D) pointed out that the first principle of Kwanzaa, unity, is a “fitting reminder for all of us in these trying times.”

The first day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the principle of Unity, or Umoja in Swahili, for without it, all other principles suffer. A fitting reminder for all of us in these trying times. Wishing a happy #Kwanzaa to all those celebrating this week! pic.twitter.com/h1MpL12P1k — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 26, 2021

The Garden State’s junior senator, Sen. Cory Booker (D), conveyed that he is observing Kwanzaa by “taking time to reflect on its principles.”

Happy Kwanzaa! As the week-long celebration begins, I’m taking time to reflect on its principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics and purpose, and spreading more love and compassion towards one another. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 26, 2021

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a longtime pastor whose controversial and racially-charged sermons, speeches, and writings surfaced during his Senate bid in 2020, posted a “#HappyKwanzaa” message online in honor of the secular holiday.

Wishing a very #HappyKwanzaa to all those who are celebrating throughout the week, starting with today’s principle of Umoja, or unity. I'm hoping you are able to celebrate safely with your loved ones & community! #Kwanzaa2021 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) December 26, 2021

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) described the nonreligious holiday as “sacred.”

Happy Kwanzaa to all who celebrate this sacred holiday, may the light of seven principles guide the celebrations. Heri za Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/E5S3ElpJHl — Chris Coons (@ChrisCoonsforDE) December 26, 2021

Other Senate Democrats acknowledging the cultural celebration included New Hampshire’s Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, who is running for reelection in the Granite State in what is anticipated to be a tight Senate contest next year. “Happy Kwanzaa to all who are celebrating in New Hampshire and across the country!” Hassan wrote on social media.

Happy Kwanzaa! Wishing happiness and joy to families in NH & around the world who are celebrating! — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) December 26, 2021

Happy Kwanzaa to all who are celebrating in New Hampshire and across the country! — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 26, 2021

In Michigan, Sens. Gary Peters (D) and Debbie Stabenow (D) also gave Kwanzaa greetings.

I want to wish a Happy Kwanzaa to everyone celebrating in Michigan and across the country! — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) December 26, 2021

To all those celebrating, Happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/ijI4DPLEei — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) December 26, 2021

Other Senate Democrats:

As we mark the beginning of Kwanzaa, I'd like to wish happiness and peace to all who celebrate. Hoping these next seven days are a time of love, family, and community. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 26, 2021

Wishing a Happy Kwanzaa to all Arizonans celebrating this week. — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) December 26, 2021

Happy Kwanzaa to all who celebrate! May your week be filled with love, community, and family. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) December 26, 2021

Happy first day of Kwanzaa for those who celebrate the holiday. I hope it's filled with joy, prosperity, and reflection. pic.twitter.com/17s8xwh1YP — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) December 26, 2021

Today marks the first day of Kwanzaa. Wishing warmth and togetherness to all those who celebrate. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 26, 2021

Wishing a happy first day of #Kwanzaa to all those celebrating in Nevada and across the country. I hope you have a joyful holiday. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) December 26, 2021

Happy Kwanzaa to all celebrating! May this holiday be joyous as we look forward to another year. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 26, 2021

Happy Kwanzaa to all those beginning their week of celebration and reflection today! Wishing you happiness, peace, and joy. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 26, 2021

Wishing a happy and healthy Kwanzaa to all those who celebrate! I hope that celebrations this week bring you peace, joy and prosperity. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) December 26, 2021

To everyone celebrating this week, Happy Kwanzaa! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 27, 2021

Senate Republicans, including the sole black GOP member, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, declined to recognize the holiday.

