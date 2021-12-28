Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg once again knocked President Joe Biden, this time hinting the U.S. leader isn’t a true “leader” on combating climate change.

Thunberg jabbed Biden during an in-depth interview with the Washington Post in which she was asked: “Are you inspired by any of the world leaders, by President Biden?”

“If you call him a leader,” Thunberg replied. “I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what his administration is doing.”

“The U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure,” the climate activist went on. “Why is the U.S. doing that? It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency.”

This isn’t the first time that Thunberg has panned Biden’s effort to curb global warming, claiming back in the spring that “the science” shows that the president’s climate change policies are inadequate.

“I understand that it’s difficult and I would not want to be in a politician’s position right now. I can’t imagine how hard it must be. But, I would just like you to basically just treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” she told MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Show. “They have said themselves that this is an existential threat. They better treat it accordingly, which they are not. They are just treating the climate crisis​ ​as it was a political topic, among other topics. Treat it as a crisis, that’s the Number one step​ we need to do.”

In addition to Biden, Thunberg also criticized the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference during her interview with the Post, saying the result of the summit was more empty words rather than action.

“Well, in the final document, they succeeded in even watering down the blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg stated. “Which is very much an achievement, if you see it that way. Of course it’s a step forward that, instead of coming back every five years, they’re doing it every year now. But still, that doesn’t mean anything unless that actually leads to increased ambition and if they actually fulfill those ambitions.”

“As we all know, or as we might know, the so-called ‘f-word’ was included for the first time in this document: fossil fuel. Which makes you wonder what they have been doing these decades without even mentioning fossil fuels for a problem which, to a very, very large extent, is caused by fossil fuels,” she added. “And instead of ‘phasing out’ [coal, the document’s language became] ‘phasing down.’ So, yeah, that is one very clear example.”