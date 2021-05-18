Greta Thunberg Mocks John Kerry for Climate Change Comments

Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg took to social media Sunday to hit U.S. climate envoy John Kerry over his comments regarding climate change, signally she is already none too impressed with the Biden administration’s global warming policy.

Kerry told the BBC over the weekend that there doesn’t yet exist technology to make a meaningful impact on combating global warming.

“I am told by scientists, not by anybody in politics but by scientists, that 50% of the reductions we have to make to get to net zero by 2050 or 2045, as soon as we can, 50 percent of those reductions are going to come from technologies that we don’t yet have,” Kerry stated Sunday.

“That’s just a reality,” the Biden official added. “And people who are realistic about this understand that’s part of the challenge.”

Thunberg expressed her unhappiness with Kerry’s admission of the lack of progress by firing off a sarcastic tweet.

“Great news! I spoke to Harry Potter and he said he will team up with Gandalf, Sherlock Holmes & The Avengers and get started right away!” she tweeted Sunday.

Thunberg’s quip isn’t the first time she’s spoken in a frosty fashion about the Biden administration’s climate change policies. Appearing last month on MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Show, Thunberg said “the science” shows that Biden’s climate change policies are inadequate.

”If Joe Biden called you and said he could wave a presidential magic wand, what you tell him to do?” – Nothing. Because that would be undemocratic and democracy is the most precious thing we have.

A partial transcript is as follows:

MEHDI HASAN: In your view, how has Joe Biden done on climate issues in his first 50 days in office? What grade would you give him? GRETA THUNBERG: ​Well, you shouldn’t take that from me, I’m just a teenager, so I don’t have the mandate to sort of give grades like that. My opinions on this doesn’t matter​. You should rather look at the science and whether his policies are in line with the Paris agreements and to stay below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius, and then you can clearly see that, no, it’s not nearly enough in line with the science. That’s not me saying, that’s just black and white, looking at the facts​. HASAN: What would you like to see him do climate change that he isn’t doing, that he said he won’t do because his administration is saying, “we set up a climate office, we set up a climate czar, we resigned Paris, we’re conserving more land, undoing a lot of what Donald Trump did.” What would you like to see him do that he’s not doing? THUNBERG: I understand that it’s difficult and I would not want to be in a politician’s position right now. I can’t imagine how hard it must be. But, I would just like you to basically just treat the climate crisis like a crisis. They have said themselves that this is an existential threat. They better treat it accordingly, which they are not. They are just treating the climate crisis​ ​as it was a political topic, among other topics. Treat it as a crisis, that’s the Number one step​ we need to do.

Thunberg recently testified before a House of Representatives panel that Biden’s infrastructure bill should ban fossil fuel subsidies if he wants to prove his seriousness about combating global warming.