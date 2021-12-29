Dr. Anthony Fauci backed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) five-day quarantine guidance to improve the nations economy Wednesday.

Regardless of the omicron variant causing Democrat-controlled cities to mandate masking and vaccine passports, Fauci said he supports the newly constructed quarantine guidance due to worries the old ten-day guidance was negatively impacting President Biden’s economy.

“There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full ten days, that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running,” Fauci said about the economy.

“So the decision was made of saying let’s get that cut in half,” he added.

Fauci’s fears of a faltering economy seem newly founded. Throughout the Trump administration, Fauci constantly advocated for lockdowns, a ten-day quarantine, and social isolation distancing.

“I’ll guarantee you, once you start pulling back [coronavirus protections] there will be infections. It’s how you deal with the infections that’s going count,” Fauci said to the Associated Press in April of 2020 about opening up the economy.

Fauci’s change of heart comes while the omicron variant has created chaos among the Biden administration. The omicron variant accounts for about 22 percent of new infections, less than the 73 percent the CDC estimated before Christmas.

Last week Biden admitted the federal government could not shut down the virus after stating at least ten times during the 2020 campaign that he would “shut down the virus.”

Biden also stated Tuesday he was prepared to enact a domestic travel vaccine mandate if his medical experts approved of the measure.

Fauci has given mixed messages on the issue, saying Monday on CNN the mandate would be a good idea while stating the same day on MSNBC the mandate is unlikely.

