Illegal aliens, tourists, and foreign visa workers delivered nearly 400,000 children in the United States over the last 12 months, prior analysis concludes, securing birthright American citizenship.

The analysis, published in 2018 by the Center for Immigration Studies, states that close to 400,000 “anchor babies,” the term used to describe the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, are delivered across all 50 states each year.

Anchor babies are rewarded with birthright American citizenship despite their parents having no legitimate ties to the U.S., many having only recently arrived. Years later, when the child is considered an adult, they can sponsor their parents and foreign relatives for green cards — anchoring their family in the U.S. for generations.

Specifically, about 300,000 anchor babies are delivered to illegal alien parents every year. In addition, about 72,000 anchor babies are delivered to foreign tourists, foreign visa workers, and foreign students annually.

That total, at about 372,000 anchor babies born each year, outpaces the total number of births in 49 states, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics.

Only the state of California, with nearly 420,000 births in 2020, exceeds the number of anchor babies born each year. The number of births in Texas, at about 366,000 in 2020, is now less than the annual number of anchor babies born in the U.S.

To date, the U.S. Supreme Court has never explicitly ruled that the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens must be granted automatic American citizenship, and a number of legal scholars dispute the idea.

Many leading conservative scholars argue the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment does not provide mandatory birthright citizenship to the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens or noncitizens, because these children are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction as that language was understood when the 14th Amendment was ratified.

Today, there are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S. under 18-years-old, exceeding the annual roughly four million American babies born every year and costing American taxpayers about $2.4 billion every year to subsidize hospital costs.

