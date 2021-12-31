A parent in Arlington, Virginia, slammed the teachers union in the state by editing an error-ridden letter that as written to demand officials delay reopening schools and posting the corrected version on social media.

“Hey @VEA4Kids, are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break?” the parent wrote on Twitter. “My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”

The parent rewrote the lead sentence, which includes strange descriptions and the incorrect style for the planned return to school date:

“On behalf of the members of the Arlington Education Association, this dire expression lends great concerns for Arlington Public Schools return plans for January 3rd, 2022.”

Addressed to Arlington Schools Superintendent Dr. Francisco Duran, the letter cites the rise in omicron coronavirus cases and demands a delay in starting in-classroom learning.

The parent, who obviously has some expertise in writing and editing, found more than 20 blunders in the five paragraph letter.

Aside from rewriting some poorly written sentences, the parent points out the misuse of some words — “are” instead of “our,” for example.

“Awkward — consider “increased covid-related illness among staff,” the parent editor wrote in the margins next to one of the sentences in the letter.

The letter said without certain conditions being met in-person learning is “dangerous” and stated “educators continue to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

The letter is signed by Ingrid Gant, president of Arlington Education Association.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter