31 Shot During New Year’s Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

AWR Hawkins

Thirty-one people were shot, six of them fatally, during New Year’s weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting was that of 18-year-old Anthony Watkins, who was shot at 11:15 p.m. New Year’s Eve while walking “in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street.”

Watkins was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound about 5:25 a.m. New Year’s Day. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The third fatal shooting of weekend was discovered when a identified shooting victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

A man approximately 40 years of age was found fatally shot Sunday morning “in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.”

The fifth shooting death of the weekend occurred Sunday night at 11:15 p.m., when a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while “standing in the street in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street.” The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The sixth shooting death of the weekend was 12-year-old Marcell Wilson.

Fox 32 reports that Wilson was shot while sitting in a bedroom with a group of people around 11:25 p.m. when someone shot him in the chest. Wilson was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted that 2021 was the deadliest year for Chicago in a quarter of a century. The Hill pointed out that the Chicago Police Department listed 797 homicides for the year in Chicago.

WBEZ reported Chicago surpassed 800 homicides in mid-December.

