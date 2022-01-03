31 Shot During New Year’s Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-one people were shot, six of them fatally, during New Year’s weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting was that of 18-year-old Anthony Watkins, who was shot at 11:15 p.m. New Year’s Eve while walking “in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street.”

Watkins was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound about 5:25 a.m. New Year’s Day. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The third fatal shooting of weekend was discovered when a identified shooting victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

A man approximately 40 years of age was found fatally shot Sunday morning “in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.”

Crime runs rampant in Lori Lightfoot's Chicago. A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing an ambulance in Chicago and leading officers on a chase before crashing. https://t.co/UoLQdRdgQ8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 17, 2021

The fifth shooting death of the weekend occurred Sunday night at 11:15 p.m., when a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while “standing in the street in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street.” The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The sixth shooting death of the weekend was 12-year-old Marcell Wilson.

Fox 32 reports that Wilson was shot while sitting in a bedroom with a group of people around 11:25 p.m. when someone shot him in the chest. Wilson was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted that 2021 was the deadliest year for Chicago in a quarter of a century. The Hill pointed out that the Chicago Police Department listed 797 homicides for the year in Chicago.

WBEZ reported Chicago surpassed 800 homicides in mid-December.

