Biden Hides Arrest Records, Terrorism Ties of Afghans Brought to U.S.

President Joe Biden is hiding a myriad of information on the more than 75,000 Afghans his administration has brought to the United States since August 2021, Breitbart News has learned.

On December 16, 2021, Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Rick Scott (R-FL) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken inquiring about information related to the thousands of Afghans whom Biden has flown to the U.S. over the last five months. The Senators wrote:

We write today to request information about how your agencies are vetting/screening these individuals … [we] urge you to immediately address the lack of transparency regarding this evacuation and resettlement operation and be straightforward with the American people.

As of January 3, Johnson’s office told Breitbart News that they have yet to get a response from the administration about their inquiry despite requesting that the information be made available to them by December 30.

Mayorkas has admitted that vetting procedures for Afghans arriving in the U.S. are minimal.

“We are not conducting in-person, refugee interviews of 100 percent [of] individuals,” Mayorkas said during a congressional hearing in November.

The Senators asked Mayorkas and Blinken to provide the number of Afghans connected to derogatory information, interviewed in-person, put into secondary screening proceedings, arrested once in the U.S., deported from the U.S., put into deportation proceedings, and sent back to a third country for further vetting.

The information is vital, as the Biden administration has failed to say just how Afghans are being screened and vetted. Previously, Biden concealed the number of Afghans who were able to arrive in the U.S. despite being on the “No Fly List” following an inquiry by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

The Senators also asked for information related to the identifying documents of Afghans, such as the number of Afghans who arrived in the U.S. with no ID and how many arrived with only a birth certificate or other travel documents that would typically be insufficient for foreign nationals to come to the U.S.

As Breitbart News has reported, Biden has resettled more than 52,000 Afghans in American communities since mid-August while another 22,500 Afghans remain at U.S. military bases that have been transformed into refugee camps.

Most are arriving on humanitarian parole, a visa-less category for anyone claiming to be facing persecution, while few are Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders.

Refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers nearly $9 billion every five years, according to research, and each refugee costs taxpayers about $133,000 over the course of their lifetime. Within five years, an estimated 16 percent of all refugees admitted will need housing assistance paid for by taxpayers.

