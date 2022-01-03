White House staff used video footage of snow falling outside the White House to enhance the artificial windows on President Joe Biden’s digital set on Monday.

The president spoke with farming and ranching advocates to discuss the high cost of beef in a video conference call from a digital set across the street from the White House.

As the president spoke, the digital window pane behind him showed snow falling outside the White House, presumably recorded earlier in the morning when a winter storm hit Washington, DC.

The video footage featured in the digital windowpane showed what it would have looked like if the president was actually in the White House.

Biden frequently participates in video conference call events on a special set constructed across the street from the White House in the South Auditorium of the executive office building.

The windows of the set are actually digital screens, which project video views from the White House to make it seem more authentic.

On other occasions, the window screens have been altered to show views of windmills or shipping containers for various Biden events.