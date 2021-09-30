The White House has developed a special video set for President Joe Biden events that are broadcast online or include video conferencing.

As Biden sat down in a chair and rolled up his sleeve to get his vaccine booster shot on Monday, the window behind him showed a beautiful view of the Rose Garden.

But the president was not even in the White House at all. It was all a carefully crafted illusion.

Instead he was on a new set in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across the street from the actual White House.

The window view of the Rose Garden appears to be a digital screen – depicting what the view could theoretically be if you looked out of the White House.

Other events show the screens depicting different outdoor views.

During a Biden event on global warming, one of the windows showed artificial views of solar panels.

Biden’s staff now holds more White House events in the artificial set depicting the White House, especially if they include live video conferencing calls.

Behind the scenes photos of the set show that it includes a wide array of lighting, digital equipment and optics to make the president look as good as possible on video — and to make it look like he is speaking to the world from the White House.

Photos of the set sparked online chatter about the president’s media strategy, recalling his specially constructed video set in the basement of his Delaware home during the 2020 presidential campaign.

It remains unclear why White House staff believe it is easier to create a fake White House set across the street instead of broadcasting from the actual White House building.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the video set from Breitbart News.