Fake Views: White House Creates Illusionary White House Set for Joe Biden Events

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Charlie Spiering

The White House has developed a special video set for President Joe Biden events that are broadcast online or include video conferencing.

As Biden sat down in a chair and rolled up his sleeve to get his vaccine booster shot on Monday, the window behind him showed a beautiful view of the Rose Garden.

U.S. President Joe Biden rolls up his sleeve before receiving a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium in the White House September 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But the president was not even in the White House at all. It was all a carefully crafted illusion.

Instead he was on a new set in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across the street from the actual White House.

The window view of the Rose Garden appears to be a digital screen – depicting what the view could theoretically be if you looked out of the White House.

U.S. President Joe Biden convenes a virtual Covid-19 Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, on September 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Other events show the screens depicting different outdoor views.

During a Biden event on global warming, one of the windows showed artificial views of solar panels.

U.S. President Joe Biden (L), with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, holds a virtual meeting with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 17, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Biden’s staff now holds more White House events in the artificial set depicting the White House, especially if they include live video conferencing calls.

Behind the scenes photos of the set show that it includes a wide array of lighting, digital equipment and optics to make the president look as good as possible on video — and to make it look like he is speaking to the world from the White House.

U.S. President Joe Biden convenes a virtual Covid-19 Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, on September 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden, with Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, convenes a virtual Covid-19 Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, on September 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty)

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Photos of the set sparked online chatter about the president’s media strategy, recalling his specially constructed video set in the basement of his Delaware home during the 2020 presidential campaign.

It remains unclear why White House staff believe it is easier to create a fake White House set across the street instead of broadcasting from the actual White House building.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the video set from Breitbart News.

