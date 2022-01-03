Poll: Trump Dominates Republican Primary Poll by 43 Points

Former President Donald Trump is dominating the Republican Primary in a hypothetical matchup, a Reuters/Ipsos survey found.

They survey asked all respondents, “Thinking about the presidential election in 2024, who would you support as the Republican nominee for president?”

Overall, a majority, 54 percent, of Republicans said they would support Trump. Only one other potential candidate garnered double digit support — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who saw 11 percent support. However, that still leaves him 43 points behind the former president.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third place with eight percent support, followed by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (four percent), and Sen. Ted Cruz (three percent). Remaining potential candidates, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Josh Hawley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all garnered two percent support or less. Overall, 14 percent of Republicans said they are “not sure” who they would ultimately support.

The survey also looked at the favorability of Trump, finding 46 percent at least leaning toward a favorable view, compared to 56 percent who are at least leaning toward having an unfavorable view. However, 82 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Trump, including 52 percent who say they have a “very” favorable view.

The survey, taken December 13-17, 2021, among 4,406 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 1.7 percent.

The survey wields similar results to a Harvard/Harris survey released last month, which found Trump leading the Republican Primary field by 58 percentage points: