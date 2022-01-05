Poll: Just 11 Percent Say President Biden Is a ‘Very Strong’ Leader

Just eleven percent of adult citizens believe President Biden is a “very strong” leader, an Economist/YouGov poll revealed Wednesday.

As Biden has resided in the Oval Office for nearly a year, only eleven percent say Biden is a “strong leader,” while 41 percent believe he is a “very weak” leader.

Overall, a majority of respondents (57 percent) say Biden is a weak leader. Thirty-nine percent claim Biden is a strong leader.

Psaki is unable to provide an answer on what the Biden administration is doing to speed up the processing of COVID tests pic.twitter.com/qmaVed1mmc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2022

Among those who believe Biden is a very weak leader, 34 percent are moderates, ten percent are liberal, and 78 percent are conservatives.

In contrast, only ten percent of moderates, 19 percent of liberals, and six percent of conservative say Biden is a very strong leader.

When the respondents were asked if Biden is trustworthy, a plurality said Biden was not (44-38 percent).

SUPERCUT: Biden repeatedly promised to “shut down the virus.” SPOILER ALERT: He failed.pic.twitter.com/Yhffn1GXls — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Broken down among party ID, a majority (52 percent) of independents believed Biden is not trustworthy. Only 27 percent of independents said he was trustworthy. Ten percent of Democrats said Biden is not trustworthy. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats said Biden is trustworthy.

Moreover, ten percent of those who voted for Biden in 2020 said Biden was not trustworthy.

The president’s poor polling comes as Biden promised to shut down the coronavirus. Yet on Tuesday, nationwide coronavirus cases reached over one million.

BIDEN 2020: “I’m going to shut down the virus.” BIDEN NOW: “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.”pic.twitter.com/mXu6DuaWty — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2022

The Biden administration has also stranded at least hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan while citizens at home face 40 year high inflation.

