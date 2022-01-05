Poll: Just 11 Percent Say President Biden Is a ‘Very Strong’ Leader

Wendell Husebø

Just eleven percent of adult citizens believe President Biden is a “very strong” leader, an Economist/YouGov poll revealed Wednesday.

As Biden has resided in the Oval Office for nearly a year, only eleven percent say Biden is a “strong leader,” while 41 percent believe he is a “very weak” leader.

Overall, a majority of respondents (57 percent) say Biden is a weak leader. Thirty-nine percent claim Biden is a strong leader.

Among those who believe Biden is a very weak leader, 34 percent are moderates, ten percent are liberal, and 78 percent are conservatives.

In contrast, only ten percent of moderates, 19 percent of liberals, and six percent of conservative say Biden is a very strong leader.

When the respondents were asked if Biden is trustworthy, a plurality said Biden was not (44-38 percent).

Broken down among party ID, a majority (52 percent) of independents believed Biden is not trustworthy. Only 27 percent of independents said he was trustworthy. Ten percent of Democrats said Biden is not trustworthy. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats said Biden is trustworthy.

Moreover, ten percent of those who voted for Biden in 2020 said Biden was not trustworthy.

The president’s poor polling comes as Biden promised to shut down the coronavirus. Yet on Tuesday, nationwide coronavirus cases reached over one million.

The Biden administration has also stranded at least hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan while citizens at home face 40 year high inflation.

